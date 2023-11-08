FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Brace For Weather Whiplash

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A mostly-dry system brings cooler temperatures Wednesday through Saturday. Highs will drop to the low 80s Wednesday then fall off to the low 70s by Thursday.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. West southwest wind 6 to 13 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Southeast wind 5 to 14 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 72. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 41. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming southeast in the evening.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 74.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Veterans Day: Sunny, with a high near 77.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 80.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

