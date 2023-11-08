Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Government agency considers proposal that would remove medical debt from credit reports

Typical medical debt per household is $4,600
Government agency considers proposal that would remove medical debt from credit reports
Government agency considers proposal that would remove medical debt from credit reports(INVESTIGATETV)
By Caresse Jackman
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 1:03 PM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) is considering a proposal that would remove medical bills from credit reports.

According to the CFPB, reported medical debt can severely impact someone’s ability to get a loan for a car or house, or impact their employability.

CFPB Senior Counsel Kiren Gopal said there are two main parts to their proposal. First, it would prohibit credit reporting companies from including medical debts and collection information on reports to creditors. Second, it would also prohibit lenders from considering outstanding medical bills when examining credit.

Gopal explained that a lot of medical debt information is inaccurate, plus medical debt is not an indicator of whether someone is a bad credit risk.

He said shady debt collectors could use medical debt to coerce consumers to pay for services they never even received.

“What this proposal is effectively saying to people is, look, the CFPB gets it. We have your back and that’s why it would effectively remove medical bills from people’s reports,” Gopal said.

While the CFPB works on finalizing its proposal, Patricia Kelmar with the U.S. Public Interest Research Group (PIRG) said there are some things consumers can do now to protect themselves from medical debt and costly bills.

  • Always push insurance companies to cover as much as possible
  • Contact your doctor’s billing office to negotiate the price – offices will often give a discount to those who ask
  • Ask for proof of debt via a copy of the bill to make sure the debt is valid

“People should know that just because their debt collector is calling, it doesn’t necessarily mean you owe that bill, and you might actually not,” Kelmar said. “So, if a debt collector continues to come after you there is an agency, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and you can file a complaint against that debt collector.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

13 News toured the most expensive property for sale in Tucson. Tucson's luxury housing market...
Inside the most expensive home for sale in Tucson
Michael Moynihan pleaded guilty expect insane to a charge of attempted first-degree murder.
Accomplished Tucson musician pleads guilty to slashing throat of random stranger
Election results coming in from across southern Arizona
23-year-old Logan McKenzie Casto of Cross Lanes, West Virginia.
Cochise County arrests human smuggling suspect south of Sierra Vista
Pedestrian from hit-and-run crash in Tucson dies

Latest News

A sign covers the broken back window of the Return to Nature Funeral Home in Penrose, Colo.,...
Colorado funeral home stockpiled bodies for 4 years, police say
Eight people died in a South Texas car crash Wednesday while police chased a driver suspected...
8 dead in crash after police chased a suspected human smuggler, Texas officials say
The plant fire has caused a shelter-in-place order in the area of Shepherd, Texas, on Wednesday.
Residents sheltered in place for hours after chemical plant explosion in rural Texas injured worker
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin takes part in a press conference Friday in Tel Aviv, Israel.
US launches airstrike on site in Syria in response to attacks by Iranian-backed militias
According to the Tombstone Marshal's Office, someone stole money left at some graves at...
Graves at historic Arizona cemetery desecrated