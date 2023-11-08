Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Graves at historic Arizona cemetery desecrated

According to the Tombstone Marshal's Office, someone stole money left at some graves at...
According to the Tombstone Marshal's Office, someone stole money left at some graves at Boothill Cemetery.(Tombstone Marshal's Office)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:38 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Several graves at a historic cemetery in Arizona have been desecrated.

According to the Tombstone Marshal’s Office, someone stole money left under rocks at some of the graves at Boothill Cemetery.

“It is a symbol of respect and remembrance to leave currency or trinkets at the sites,” Tombstone Marshal Jim Adams said in a tweet. “Maybe Karma will catch them before I do,”

Several legendary cowboys and outlaws are buried at the cemetery, including Marshal Fred White, Billy Clanton, and Frank McLaury.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

13 News toured the most expensive property for sale in Tucson. Tucson's luxury housing market...
Inside the most expensive home for sale in Tucson
Michael Moynihan pleaded guilty expect insane to a charge of attempted first-degree murder.
Accomplished Tucson musician pleads guilty to slashing throat of random stranger
Election results coming in from across southern Arizona
Pedestrian from hit-and-run crash in Tucson dies
23-year-old Logan McKenzie Casto of Cross Lanes, West Virginia.
Cochise County arrests human smuggling suspect south of Sierra Vista

Latest News

Eight people died in a South Texas car crash Wednesday while police chased a driver suspected...
8 dead in crash after police chased a suspected human smuggler, Texas officials say
Reid Park Zoo taking precautions to deal with bird flu cases
What’s next for Vail after incorporation appears to fail again
Suspicious person, device cause lockdowns at Tucson schools
Suspicious person arrested following lockdowns at Tucson schools