Graves at historic Arizona cemetery desecrated

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Several graves at a historic cemetery in Arizona have been desecrated.

According to the Tombstone Marshal’s Office, someone stole money left under rocks at some of the graves at Boothill Cemetery.

“It is a symbol of respect and remembrance to leave currency or trinkets at the sites,” Tombstone Marshal Jim Adams said in a tweet. “Maybe Karma will catch them before I do,”

Several legendary cowboys and outlaws are buried at the cemetery, including Marshal Fred White, Billy Clanton, and Frank McLaury.

