Election results coming in from across southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Election results are coming in from across southern Arizona.

Some of the bigger races for the Tucson area are listed below. The results are not official until certified by the county recorder.

13 News will keep updating this story on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. You can check for more results at https://www.kold.com/politics/election-results/

RACES

TUCSON MAYOR

Regina Romero with 60.81% of the vote is leading Janet Wittenbraker (31.09%), Ed Ackerley (6.74%) and Arthur Kerschen (1.37%).

TUCSON CITY COUNCIL WARD 1

Lane Santa Cruz with 62.71% of the vote is leading Victoria Lem (37.29%).

TUCSON CITY COUNCIL WARD 2

Paul Cunningham with 64.36% of the vote is leading Ernie Shack (31.95%) and Pendleton Spicer (3.70%).

TUCSON CITY COUNCIL WARD 4

Nikki Lee with 65.59% of the vote is leading Ross Kaplowitch (34.41%).

PROPOSITIONS

Prop 413 (Raises for Tucson Mayor and City Council): The proposition is passing 50.36% to 49.64%.

Prop 402 (Vail incorporation effort): The proposition is failing 60.06% to 39.94%

Prop 496 (Tucson USD bonds): The proposition is passing 58.99% to 41.01%.

Prop 497 (Flowing Wells USD budget override): The proposition is passing 58.79% to 41.12%.

Prop 498 (Sunnyside USD maintenance and operation override): The proposition is passing 63.19% to 36.81%.

Prop 499 (Sunnyside USD additional assistance override): The proposition is passing 60.46% to 39.54%.

