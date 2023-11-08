Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Election results coming in from across southern Arizona

LIST: Election Day ballot drop off locations
By 13 News Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 6:57 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Election results are coming in from across southern Arizona.

Some of the bigger races for the Tucson area are listed below. The results are not official until certified by the county recorder.

13 News will keep updating this story on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. You can check for more results at https://www.kold.com/politics/election-results/

RACES

TUCSON MAYOR

Regina Romero with 60.81% of the vote is leading Janet Wittenbraker (31.09%), Ed Ackerley (6.74%) and Arthur Kerschen (1.37%).

TUCSON CITY COUNCIL WARD 1

Lane Santa Cruz with 62.71% of the vote is leading Victoria Lem (37.29%).

TUCSON CITY COUNCIL WARD 2

Paul Cunningham with 64.36% of the vote is leading Ernie Shack (31.95%) and Pendleton Spicer (3.70%).

TUCSON CITY COUNCIL WARD 4

Nikki Lee with 65.59% of the vote is leading Ross Kaplowitch (34.41%).

PROPOSITIONS

Prop 413 (Raises for Tucson Mayor and City Council): The proposition is passing 50.36% to 49.64%.

Prop 402 (Vail incorporation effort): The proposition is failing 60.06% to 39.94%

Prop 496 (Tucson USD bonds): The proposition is passing 58.99% to 41.01%.

Prop 497 (Flowing Wells USD budget override): The proposition is passing 58.79% to 41.12%.

Prop 498 (Sunnyside USD maintenance and operation override): The proposition is passing 63.19% to 36.81%.

Prop 499 (Sunnyside USD additional assistance override): The proposition is passing 60.46% to 39.54%.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

13 News toured the most expensive property for sale in Tucson. Tucson's luxury housing market...
Inside the most expensive home for sale in Tucson
18-wheeler hit by train near I-10, Tangerine Road
18-wheeler hit by train near I-10, Tangerine Road
Michael Moynihan pleaded guilty expect insane to a charge of attempted first-degree murder.
Accomplished Tucson musician pleads guilty to slashing throat of random stranger
23-year-old Logan McKenzie Casto of Cross Lanes, West Virginia.
Cochise County arrests human smuggling suspect south of Sierra Vista
Tucson Police arrest hit and run suspect
NEW DETAILS: Tucson Police arrest hit and run suspect

Latest News

People gather in the parking lot of the Hamilton County Board of Elections as people arrive for...
Ohio voters enshrine abortion access in constitution in latest statewide win for reproductive rights
Israelis gathered and lit candles in Tel Aviv on Monday, November 6, 2023, to remember those...
Fighting Hamas deep in Gaza City, Israel foresees control of the enclave’s security after the war
Golder Ranch Fire rescued a cat that was stuck in a tree this week.
Golder Ranch Fire rescue cat stuck in a tree
Golder Ranch Fire rescue cat stuck in a tree
Golder Ranch Fire rescue cat stuck in a tree