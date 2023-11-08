Advertise
HAPPENING NOW: Polls close on Election Day

LIST: Election Day ballot drop off locations
By 13 News Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 6:57 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The polls are officially closed on Election Day!

Results are expected to start coming in around 8 p.m.

Here are the key races (results are not official until certified by the county recorder):

TUCSON MAYOR

Ed Ackerley (I), Arthur Kerschen (L), Regina Romero (D), Janet Wittenbraker (R).

TUCSON CITY COUNCIL WARD 1

Victoria Lem (R) and Lane Santa Cruz (D).

TUCSON CITY COUNCIL WARD 2

Paul Cunningham (D), Ernie Shack (R), Pendleton Spicer (L).

TUCSON CITY COUNCIL WARD 4

Nikki Lee (D) and Ross Kaplowitch (R).

PROPOSITIONS

Prop 403 -- If approved, the Tucson Mayor and City Council would get pay raises.

Prop 402 -- If approved, Vail would incorporate.

Prop 496 -- If approved, Tucson USD would sell $480 million in bonds to improve school safety.

Prop 497 -- If approved, Flowing Wells USD would be allowed a 13% budget override.

Prop 498 -- If approved, Sunnyside USD would be allowed an $8 million budget override for maintenance and operation.

Prop 499 -- If approved, Sunnyside USD would be allowed an $7 million budget override for addition assistance.

Get the latest results, once they are released, on our elections page: https://www.kold.com/politics/election-results/

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

