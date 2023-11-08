HAPPENING NOW: Polls close on Election Day
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The polls are officially closed on Election Day!
Results are expected to start coming in around 8 p.m.
Here are the key races (results are not official until certified by the county recorder):
TUCSON MAYOR
Ed Ackerley (I), Arthur Kerschen (L), Regina Romero (D), Janet Wittenbraker (R).
TUCSON CITY COUNCIL WARD 1
Victoria Lem (R) and Lane Santa Cruz (D).
TUCSON CITY COUNCIL WARD 2
Paul Cunningham (D), Ernie Shack (R), Pendleton Spicer (L).
TUCSON CITY COUNCIL WARD 4
Nikki Lee (D) and Ross Kaplowitch (R).
PROPOSITIONS
Prop 403 -- If approved, the Tucson Mayor and City Council would get pay raises.
Prop 402 -- If approved, Vail would incorporate.
Prop 496 -- If approved, Tucson USD would sell $480 million in bonds to improve school safety.
Prop 497 -- If approved, Flowing Wells USD would be allowed a 13% budget override.
Prop 498 -- If approved, Sunnyside USD would be allowed an $8 million budget override for maintenance and operation.
Prop 499 -- If approved, Sunnyside USD would be allowed an $7 million budget override for addition assistance.
