Kelce brothers featured in People’s Sexiest Man Alive issue

FILE - Travis Kelce (left) and Jason Kelce (right) were both featured in People magazine's 2023...
FILE - Travis Kelce (left) and Jason Kelce (right) were both featured in People magazine's 2023 Sexiest Man Alive issue.(AP Photo/Ed Zurga/Matt Slocum)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 2:19 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
(Gray News) – The Kelce name is making headlines again, but this time it isn’t just Travis – it’s his brother Jason who’s turning heads.

The 36-year-old Philadelphia Eagles star center made the cut for People magazine’s sneak peek of guys featured for the 2023 Sexiest Man Alive issue.

Jason Kelce, a husband and father of three, found his name in a list that included Patrick Dempsy, Pedro Pascal, Timothée Chalamet, Usher, Jamie Foxx and Lenny Kravitz.

Jason Kelce responded to the honor on social media saying, “Beauty is in the eye of the beholder…”.

“I’m not even the sexiest man in my family, let alone the sexiest man alive!” Sports Radio 94WIP quoted the six-time NFL Pro Bowler saying on social media.

Jason and Travis Kelce have joined forces to produce New Heights, a weekly podcast listened to by over a million people to “provide next-level access to life in the league as it unfolds.”

Jason Kelce was also recently featured in a Prime Video documentary, Kelce.

Travis Kelce wasn’t left out of the People’s Sexiest Man Alive issue.

In a tight (end) race for the sexiest athlete, the Kansas City Chiefs star saw a last-minute boost in votes, edging out Lewis Hamilton, Joe Burrow and Shohei Ohtani.

