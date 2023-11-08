Advertise
Necropsy shows whale washed up on coast had swallowed a balloon

The NC State Center for Marine Sciences and Technology says the nearly 11-foot whale was found...
The NC State Center for Marine Sciences and Technology says the nearly 11-foot whale was found on October 30th in shallow water in Emerald Isle.(NC State Center for Marine Sciences and Technology)
By WITN Web Team and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:17 AM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - Scientists say a Gervais’ beaked whale was found dead on the Crystal Coast in North Carolina after swallowing a balloon.

The NC State Center for Marine Sciences and Technology, also known as CMAST, says the nearly 11-foot whale was discovered on Oct. 30 in shallow water in Emerald Isle.

A necropsy discovered a star-shaped balloon crumpled up and obstructing the female’s gastrointestinal tract.

The examination also showed that the whale was likely nursing a calf when she died.

Scientists say this balloon was found obstructing the female whale's gastrointestinal tract.
Scientists say this balloon was found obstructing the female whale's gastrointestinal tract.(NC State Center for Marine Sciences and Technology)

CMAST says beaked whales are large, deep-diving mammals, and live sightings are unusual because they live at the continental shelf and beyond.

Scientists urge people wanting to commemorate important life events to use biodegradable alternatives, light a candle, or scatter flower petals instead.

NC State says if balloons are bought, make sure they are disposed of properly.

“This can avoid them getting ‘loose’ and posing an unnecessary and tragic danger, causing wildlife to starve and perish over time, as in the case of this unfortunate Gervais’ beaked whale,” said CMAST.

Copyright 2023 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

