Pedestrian from hit-and-run crash in Tucson dies

Tucson Police arrest hit and run suspect
By 13 News Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:02 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The pedestrian injured in a hit-and-run crash in Tucson earlier this month has died.

The Tucson Police Department said officers were notified that 65-year-old Michael Mena passed away after he was hit near South 12th Avenue and Valencia Road on Nov. 5.

Jesus Enrique Camacho Cesena, 18, was arrested on a charge of felony hit and run with serious injury or death. He was booked into the Pima County jail and released.

The TPD said Cesena was driving a pickup truck and hit Mena.

According to court documents, Mena suffered broken bones and cuts to the head.

A witness told police the truck Cesena was driving was going 70 mph and Mena was jaywalking.

Another witness saw the truck park and told police a man was driving it and a woman was a passenger.

The document shows someone called 911 and reported the truck stolen.

Cesena’s mom admitted to falsely reporting the vehicle stolen for him and that he was at her home.

She said he called her and admitted he hit someone and was scared. She then told officers she panicked and reported the truck as stolen.

The female passenger was also found at the home and told investigators Cesena was driving and hit a person who was jaywalking.

Cesena admitted to driving and hitting the pedestrian. He said he didn’t stop because he panicked. He claimed he was going about 60 mph when it happened.

