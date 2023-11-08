Advertise
Suspect arrested after small explosion outside Benson Police Department

Suspect arrested after small explosion outside Benson Police Department
By 13 News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 2:48 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A suspect is in custody after an explosion was reported outside the Benson Arizona Police Department.

The incident happened Tuesday, November 7, about 2:08 p.m.

Police say they found a bottle with smoke coming from it and paper material inside.

Police say surveillance video showed an individual pull up in a vehicle and throw what appeared to be a bottle at the building before leaving the scene.

Benson Police officers had a good description of the vehicle and found it parked at a Walmart parked in spot designated for police.

William Stephen Baggers was arrested without incident.

