Suspect arrested after small explosion outside Benson Police Department

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A suspect is in custody after an explosion was reported outside the Benson Arizona Police Department.

The incident happened Tuesday, November 7, about 2:08 p.m.

Police say they found a bottle with smoke coming from it and paper material inside.

Police say surveillance video showed an individual pull up in a vehicle and throw what appeared to be a bottle at the building before leaving the scene.

Benson Police officers had a good description of the vehicle and found it parked at a Walmart parked in spot designated for police.

William Stephen Baggers was arrested without incident.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.