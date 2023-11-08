Advertise
Suspicious person, device cause lockdowns at Tucson schools

By 13 News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:03 AM MST|Updated: seconds ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A suspicious person and device have caused lockdowns at two schools in Tucson.

The Tucson Police Department confirmed both Anna Henry Elementary and Sahuaro High are on lockdown on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

The TPD said it started as a 911 call from Anna Henry Elementary around 10 a.m. The suspicious person on campus was detained and the device is being disposed of, according to TPD.

The TPD said students and staff are being kept in a safe location.

Sahuaro High is on a safety lockdown due to how close it is to Anna Henry.

