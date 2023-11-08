Suspicious person, device cause lockdowns at Tucson schools

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A suspicious person and device have caused lockdowns at two schools in Tucson.

The Tucson Police Department confirmed both Anna Henry Elementary and Sahuaro High are on lockdown on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

The TPD said it started as a 911 call from Anna Henry Elementary around 10 a.m. The suspicious person on campus was detained and the device is being disposed of, according to TPD.

The TPD said students and staff are being kept in a safe location.

Sahuaro High is on a safety lockdown due to how close it is to Anna Henry.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.