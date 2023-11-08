Advertise
Suspicious person reported at Marana bus stop

Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape(WRDW)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 12:14 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - School officials in Marana called police this morning, November 8, after a report of a suspicious person.

In a letter to parents, school officials said it happened between 8:10 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. at a bus stop near Cantora Way and Cantamar Street.

A suspicious man approached students and made several “unsettling comments.” He talked about schools going into lockdown today, but he did not mention specific schools. He also made random comments that were not threatening, but “his behavior and remarks were described as odd in general.” The students were a mix of middle and high school kids.

The students reported it to the administration, which called law enforcement.

“The Marana Unified School District and local law enforcement take safety concerns and threats very seriously.”

“We thank the students from bringing this information to administrators. We appreciate the support of our community in helping keep our schools safe.”

Marana Police says no direct threats were ever made and they are trying to find the person.

