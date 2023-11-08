Woman dies following elk attack near Kingman

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Arizona Game and Fish Department says a woman has died from her injuries following an elk attack.

Game and Fish says the attack happened October 26 about 15 miles southeast of Kingman.

The husband says he was in Kingman at the time of the attack and found his wife on the ground in the backyard when he returned home.

He told officials her injuries appeared consistent with being trampled by an elk.

The husband called 911.

His wife was taken to the Kingman Regional Medical Center and then to Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas. According to the husband, she was put into a medically induced coma due to the extent of her injuries.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department says it was notified November 3 the woman had passed away.

This is believed to be the first fatal elk attack in Arizona. There have been five reported elk attacks in the state during the past five years. Feeding is one of the main sources of conflict between humans and wildlife.

AZGFD is now warning residents of the dangers of approaching or feeding wildlife.

AZGFD says wildlife that are fed by people, or that get food sources from items such as unsecured garbage or pet food, lose their natural fear of humans and become dependent on unnatural food sources.

