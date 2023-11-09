Authorities looking for missing vulnerable man in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Authorities are looking for a Tucson man who went missing early Wednesday, Nov. 8.

The Tucson Police Department said Emilio “Mike” Mendoza, 78, was last seen near South Park Avenue and East Irvington Road.

The TPD said Mendoza, who is considered vulnerable, was wearing a black tee, khaki pants and a camo hat.

The 5-foot-6, 145-pound Mendoa walks with a cane.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

