13 Cares For Health
Tucson Now

Authorities looking for missing vulnerable man in Tucson

Emilio "Mike" Mendoza, 78, was last seen near South Park Avenue and East Irvington Road.
Emilio "Mike" Mendoza, 78, was last seen near South Park Avenue and East Irvington Road.(Tucson Police Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 6:39 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Authorities are looking for a Tucson man who went missing early Wednesday, Nov. 8.

The Tucson Police Department said Emilio “Mike” Mendoza, 78, was last seen near South Park Avenue and East Irvington Road.

The TPD said Mendoza, who is considered vulnerable, was wearing a black tee, khaki pants and a camo hat.

The 5-foot-6, 145-pound Mendoa walks with a cane.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

