Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Authorities search for Jan. 6 attack suspect who fled as FBI approached

The FBI and other New Jersey law enforcement are still actively searching for Gregory Yetman,...
The FBI and other New Jersey law enforcement are still actively searching for Gregory Yetman, wanted in connection with the January 6th attack on the US Capitol.(Source: Jamesburg Police Department/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 9:11 AM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HELMETTA, N.J. (AP) — Authorities were searching a central New Jersey neighborhood Thursday for a suspect in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol who fled as FBI agents approached his home.

The FBI said it and other law enforcement agencies are looking for Gregory Yetman, who it said is “wanted in connection with the January 6th attack on the US Capitol.”

It was not immediately clear what charges he faces in connection with the attack.

“We will be in the area staging until Yetman is arrested,” the FBI’s Newark office said in a statement Thursday morning. The FBI has set up a command center at the local community center.

The FBI was being joined by law enforcement officers from state, county and local police.

Helmetta’s mayor, Christopher Slavicek, told the New York Times the search began at 8 a.m. Wednesday when FBI agents came to arrest Yetman, and he “fled and went off into the woods.”

The mayor said there was “certainly a sense of heightened anxiety” in and around Helmetta as the search progressed.

There were “search helicopters flying at tree height and various law enforcement agencies going up and down the roads,” he said.

USA Today reported earlier this year that Yetman, whom it identified as a former military police sergeant in the New Jersey National Guard, had been interviewed by the FBI about his participation in the riot, and that he is suspected of firing pepper spray at protesters and police officers.

Yetman told the newspaper he did nothing wrong at the Capitol, and denies pepper-spraying anyone.

Approximately 1,200 people have been charged with Capitol riot-related federal crimes. Over 800 of them have pleaded guilty or been convicted by a jury or judge after a trial. More than 700 of them have been sentenced, with roughly two-thirds receiving terms of imprisonment ranging from three days to 22 years.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

13 News toured the most expensive property for sale in Tucson. Tucson's luxury housing market...
Inside the most expensive home for sale in Tucson
Election results coming in from across southern Arizona
Michael Moynihan pleaded guilty expect insane to a charge of attempted first-degree murder.
Accomplished Tucson musician pleads guilty to slashing throat of random stranger
Pedestrian from hit-and-run crash in Tucson dies
Joshua Aaron Downing is facing charges of interfering with an educational institution and...
NEW INFORMATION: Suspicious person arrested following lockdowns at Tucson schools

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks outside the courtroom after testifying at New York Supreme...
Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial will go on after lawyers seek early verdict ending case
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at the Amtrak Bear Maintenance Facility, Monday, Nov. 6,...
Biden says workers need ‘a fair shot’ as he celebrates the labor deal saving an Illinois auto plant
West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin speaks with reporters outside the newly renovated...
Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia says he won’t seek reelection in 2024
FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental...
FBI head cites a ‘potential conflict of interest’ in the selection process for a new headquarters
13+ recordings
LIVE NOW: Tucson Police release new information on school lockdowns