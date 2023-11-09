Couple finds refuge in Saddlebrooke after escaping California’s deadliest wildfire

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Paradise, California was home for Randall and Linda Dighton for four years. Both natives of California, they moved to the quaint town to be closer to Linda’s mother and sister.

“I treasure those four years that we had together,” Linda said.

The couple, who now lives in Saddlebrooke, says they remember November 8th, 2018 like it was yesterday.

“It’s just embedded in my mind,” Linda Dighton said. “I just relive it over and over.”

That morning, around 7:20 a.m., they received an urgent call from a friend.

“He said get your go bags, pack your car, get out of town, there’s a fire down in the Feather River Canyon and it’s headed straight for Paradise and it’s moving rapidly,” Randall said.

Without hesitation, they packed their car with the few belongings they could grab.

“By that time we could see the smoke and feel the flames and the sparks coming off the trees,” Randall said.

Linda’s 85-year-old mother Evva Holt lived in a retirement home about a mile and half up the road from them. Evva had called them asking to be picked up because the facility did not have enough vehicles to evacuate everyone.

Before they hit the road to get her they made a quick stop at their neighbors house and urged them to evacuate, but they refused.

“So that held us up probably two minutes trying to get to my Mom up the hill,” Linda said.

The Dighton’s then drove to pick up Evva, but the two roads leading to her were blocked. Emergency crews, fire and debris were blocking the paths.

“Flames and fire all in front of us and we could tell there were vehicles there in the flames. So before the traffic could pile up behind us, we determined we needed to turn around very quickly and try and go back the other way to get down the hill,” Linda said. “There was no way we could get to my mother.”

Uncertain if her mother had escaped and the condition of her sister, the Dighton’s made the difficult but necessary decision to head down the hill to safety.

“We were lucky to get out,” Randall said.

In the neighboring town of Oroville, they spotted a 14-seater bus from Evva’s retirement home, but without Evva.

They later discovered she and a friend hitched a ride in a woman’s truck. The truck got stuck in a traffic jam due to a fallen tree that was blocking the road. The truck caught fire, and Evva was unable to escape.

“The fire from the back of the truck exploded into the cab of the pickup so she said my mom was screaming, but they couldn’t get to her, she was reaching in to try and help my mom out who was already on fire and she said she burnt her arms terribly trying to get to her, but it was too late,” Linda said.

Three weeks after the fire the Dighton’s were able to go back and see what was left of their home. When they drove back into town for the first time, they said Paradise was unrecognizable.

“Just road upon road of wreckage. It looked like an atomic bomb went off,” Linda said.

With no home, the Dighton’s stayed with multiple different friends and family for nearly a year.

Once insurance settled, they bought a home in Saddlebrooke. They’ve lived there for three and a half years. They said the community has embraced them, and it’s what has kept them going through the grief.

“They love us. They hug us. And let us know that if there is anything that we need they’re there for us,” Linda said. “Community, that’s the answer.”

Evva was a lover of all things space, and written on two chips embedded on NASA’s Perseverance Rover on Mars is the names of the 85 people who died in the “Camp Fire.”

“So mom’s name is on Mars. She would have loved that. She would absolutely adore that,” Linda said.

The Dighton’s said Paradise had prepared for fires but not at this scale. Many residents had warning alerts on their phones, but the building that signaled those alerts was among the first to burn.

The Dighton’s neighbors, who they urged to evacuate, did escape. The couple urges everyone that if you see a fire or get an evacuation notice to take it seriously and go.

The “Camp Fire” is known as the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in California’s history.

The fire decimated the town of Paradise, killing 85 people.

Ignited by a faulty electric transmission line, the fire covered an area of over 153,000 acres and destroyed more than 19,000 structures. With most of the destruction occurring within the first four hours.

The “Camp Fire” caused over 52,000 people to be evacuated.

Pacific Gas and Electric agreed to pay a $117 million to settle a lawsuit, after the company was blamed for more than 30 wildfires since 2017 that wiped out more than 23,000 homes and businesses and killed more than 100 people.

