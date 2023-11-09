FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Below normal temperatures Thursday!

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - After record and near-record heat to kick off the workweek, temperatures cooled down much closer to climate normals Wednesday. Even cooler weather is in store Thursday with highs in Tucson just topping out in the low to mid 70s. Paired with sunny skies and lighter winds, a beautiful day is on tap! Similar weather returns Friday with a gradual warming trend taking us into the weekend. Highs in the low 80s stick around for the first half of next week.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 80s.

