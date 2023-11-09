Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Below normal temperatures Thursday!

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:40 AM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - After record and near-record heat to kick off the workweek, temperatures cooled down much closer to climate normals Wednesday. Even cooler weather is in store Thursday with highs in Tucson just topping out in the low to mid 70s. Paired with sunny skies and lighter winds, a beautiful day is on tap! Similar weather returns Friday with a gradual warming trend taking us into the weekend. Highs in the low 80s stick around for the first half of next week.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 80s.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

13 News toured the most expensive property for sale in Tucson. Tucson's luxury housing market...
Inside the most expensive home for sale in Tucson
Election results coming in from across southern Arizona
Michael Moynihan pleaded guilty expect insane to a charge of attempted first-degree murder.
Accomplished Tucson musician pleads guilty to slashing throat of random stranger
Pedestrian from hit-and-run crash in Tucson dies
23-year-old Logan McKenzie Casto of Cross Lanes, West Virginia.
Cochise County arrests human smuggling suspect south of Sierra Vista

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Fall-like temps to end the week
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Fall-like temps to end the week
Wednesday, November 8th
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Cooler temperatures for the rest of the week
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 7, 2023
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Brace For Weather Whiplash
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 7, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 7, 2023