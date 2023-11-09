Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Fall-like temps to end the week

By Cory Kowitz
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 7:03 PM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) – We had a big-time cool-down today, as temps decreased by more than 10 degrees for many compared to yesterday. The cool-down won’t end there as temps will settle into the mid-70s to end the week for the Tucson area. We’re also watching for the slight chance of showers/storms for extreme eastern portions of the state tonight through tomorrow night. However, an increase in moisture and possible storm systems this weekend into next week could mean some more chances for rain/storms in the future.

THURSDAY: Clear & cool with a low of 48 & a high of 74.

FRIDAY: Mostly clear with a morning low of 46 & a high of 75.

SATURDAY: Mostly clear & breezy with a morning low of 48 & a high of 78.

SUNDAY: Mostly clear with a morning low of 53 & a high of 81. Chance of rain/storms 10%.

MONDAY: Mostly clear with a morning low of 57 & a high of 80. Chance of rain/storms 10%.

TUESDAY: Mostly clear with a morning low of 54 & a high of 80.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly clear with a morning low of 55 & a high of 78. Chance of rain/storms 10%.

