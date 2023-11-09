Humane Society: Missing small animals may have been frozen to serve as reptile food

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Humane Society of Southern Arizona and Humane Society of San Diego on Thursday provided an update about the transfer of small animals from San Diego to Tucson.

In July, the Humane Society of San Diego asked the HSSA for help with a large group of small animals that included rats, guinea pigs and rabbits. In August, the HSSA transferred 223 small animals to a Maricopa County man named Colten Jones.

Only “62 animals were returned to HSSA,” according to both organizations.

In a joint statement, they are now sharing what may have happened to the other animals.

The statement reads:

“We have now received new information that sheds light on the likely outcome for the remaining animals. The day after receiving these animals, Colten Jones sent a text message seeking assistance in processing a high volume of Guinea pigs and rabbits for food. We know that Mr. Jones runs a reptile breeding company called The Fertile Turtle. A part of this business includes selling both live and frozen animals for reptile feed.”

Board Chair Robert Garcia said he shares the “community’s outrage” over this.

The investigation by a group hired by HSSA has concluded, and the report will be published in early December.

The HSSA says it is considering legal action against Jones and former HSSA employees who may have been involved.

The HSSA says it has a communication with Colten a couple of weeks ago and he denies the accusations.

The Tucson Police Department has also opened a case due to the new information.

TPD says “the case was reported at the Westside Substation on November 2nd. Representatives from the Humane Society of Southern Arizona reported to police that several small animals were potentially sent to a reptile farm. The case is currently being triaged to TPD’s Financial Crimes Unit, the investigation is ongoing.”

The controversy led to two HSAA leaders leaving the organization. CEO Steve Farley was terminated and CPO Christian Gonzalez resigned.

