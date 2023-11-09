Advertise
Puppy ingests heroin found in baggie on the ground, owner says

A dog in Massachusetts was saved with Narcan after being exposed to opioids while sniffing the streets during a walk. (SOURCE: WBZ)
By WBZ via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 12:14 PM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BOSTON (WBZ) – A puppy in Massachusetts had to be given Narcan after he ingested opioids while walking on a Boston sidewalk.

Nancy Rittenhouse walks her Beagle puppy Fynn in Boston’s South End often, and did so again Tuesday.

The 7-month-old puppy was sniffing out on the streets, like dogs typically do.

Rittenhouse said Fynn sniffed out some dropped ice cream and was trying to pick it up.

“As I was pulling him away from the ice cream there was a ripped baggy,” she said.

Rittenhouse said she quickly realized what was inside the baggie, but it was too late. Fynn had ingested heroin.

“Three minutes later in the dog park he collapsed,” she said.

Rittenhouse rushed Fynn to the emergency room, carrying his seemingly lifeless body in her arms. Fortunately, doctors were able to save his life.

The most shocking part of the story is that this was not the first time Fynn has been exposed to drugs in Boston.

“I don’t think as a community we need to accept that there’s heroin on the sidewalks as our kids and dogs are walking past,” Rittenhouse said.

State Senator Nick Collins said he is frustrated by what he says is an influx of drugs.

“We’re seeing the effects of a policy that allows for drug use in open air,” he said. “We need to be more vigilant on regarding the interventions the city made last week, because folks who aren’t moving towards shelter will be finding places out on the street.”

Collins is calling on local legislature to protect community resources and guarantee an increase of police patrols in South End.

“In the first half of the year, 1,290 patients discharged from hospitals in Boston without treatment ... are living in parks,” he said.

Boston-based veterinarian Sarah Gorman said drugs found in public areas are often hidden in bushes or in the mulch of a playground, areas where curious dogs may be able to find them.

Gorman said drug overdoses in dogs are occurring on a weekly basis. She suggests owners should keep their dogs on leashes.

Copyright 2023 WBZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

