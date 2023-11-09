Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Recycling plastic is about to get easier

Recycling plastic is about to get easier
By Brooke Wagner
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 7:02 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Let’s face it, recycling plastics is a pain. But it’s about to get a lot easier, thanks to technology many of us use every day. You’re about to get an assist from new labels and your phone.

Soon, new QR codes will tell you what you can recycle and how, with one click. The ‘Recycle Check” program is putting QR codes on millions of products.

”You can see that it says recycle check and has a QR code, so with pretty much any phone, if you point your camera to it and it will take you to our recycle check website and enter your zip code - all the information is private - it will tell you if this specific package is recyclable,” said Sarah Dearman, Chief Information Officer with Recycling Partnership.

The majority of Americans say they believe in recycling, but most recyclables still end up in a landfill. Overall, the recycling rate is about 32%, but for plastics, it’s under 6%! That’s mostly due to confusion about how and what to recycle, especially when it comes to plastics.

Just because an item has that little recyclable symbol, doesn’t mean it’s recyclable where you live. Here in Tucson, for instance, only bottles, jugs, and containers are accepted.

Nine-thousand recycling programs, including Tucson’s, are in the a database, and any changes in what’s accepted will be reflected in real time. General Mills has them on the shelf now. You’ll also get quick info on how to recycle the item. Here in Tucson, for instance, you should leave the lids on and rinse out any plastics.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

13 News toured the most expensive property for sale in Tucson. Tucson's luxury housing market...
Inside the most expensive home for sale in Tucson
Election results coming in from across southern Arizona
Michael Moynihan pleaded guilty expect insane to a charge of attempted first-degree murder.
Accomplished Tucson musician pleads guilty to slashing throat of random stranger
Pedestrian from hit-and-run crash in Tucson dies
23-year-old Logan McKenzie Casto of Cross Lanes, West Virginia.
Cochise County arrests human smuggling suspect south of Sierra Vista

Latest News

Reid Park Zoo taking precautions to deal with bird flu cases
Reid Park Zoo taking precautions to deal with bird flu cases
Reid Park Zoo taking precautions to deal with bird flu cases
What’s next for Vail after incorporation appears to fail again
What’s next for Vail after incorporation appears to fail again
What’s next for Vail after incorporation appears to fail again
Both propositions have been received well by voters.
Sunnyside USD superintendent responds to success of Props 498, 499