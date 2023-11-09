Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Reid Park Zoo taking precautions to deal with bird flu cases

New flamingo lagoon now open at Reid Park Zoo
(tcw-kold)
By Shelby Slaughter
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 5:59 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Reid Park Zoo is making some temporary changes for guests and staff.

This comes as a few birds at the zoo tested positive for the Avian flu. Right now, the zoo is working to make sure it doesn’t spread.

Adam Ramsey, director of animal care, said new policies and procedures are already in place to protect anyone who comes to the facility.

“As soon as we suspected one of our birds may have been infected, we took immediate action,” he told 13 News.

The zoo is open, but some popular exhibits are closed. This includes the aviaries.

Ramsey said the birds are being heavily monitored, including larger birds like ostriches and flamingos.

For the time being, those birds are being kept out for the public to enjoy. This is because they don’t do well indoors and Ramsey said their risk is “low.”

“A lot of the feeders we give our animals are exclusion feeders,” he explained of the outdoor exhibits. “Only our animals can eat out of them instead of the wild animals.”

Ramsey said staff is also taking extra measures to keep safe.

“While the risk is low it is possible that it could be transferred to humans,” he said. “We don’t want our staff to take any risks. So, when our staff goes into animal areas they are wearing personal protective equipment to protect them.”

Reid Park Zoo is in contact with the state’s veterinary office as well as the USDA and has other measures in case the flu spreads within the zoo.

