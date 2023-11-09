Advertise
Sunnyside USD superintendent responds to success of Props 498, 499

Both propositions have been received well by voters.
By John Macaluso
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 6:45 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Several school districts in southern Arizona are celebrating the passage of millions of dollars in bonds and budget overrides, which means more money for maintenance and improvements.

Among those is the Sunnyside Unified School District, which saw voters support Propositions 498 and 499.

“This is a win for the community, it’s a win for our employees, it’s a big win for our students more importantly,” said Sunnyside Superintendent Jose Gastelum.

Both propositions are expected to bring much-needed relief to the district.

“We haven’t passed an override since, I believe, 2007. So it’s been about 16 years. This is just super critical for us to move the district in the direction that we needed to move in,” Gastelum said.

Proposition 498 is a maintenance and operations budget override, which would increase the district’s budget by 8%.

Proposition 499 is an additional override, which would allow the district to increase its budget by up to 10%.

“We have 21 schools and the average age of our buildings is about 34 years old,” Gastelum said. “We have approximately 2 million square feet in buildings and maintenance to cover. This will allow us to modernize some of our buildings.”

As the Tucson metro area continues to grow, retaining teachers with some of these funds is a priority.

“In this day and age, it’s hard to find teachers. It’s super competitive and we’re all fighting for the same teachers in the community, so this will allow us to remain competitive in terms of our salaries,” he said.

Election results aren’t official just yet, but when they are, the district plans to meet with the community to decide which issues should be addressed first.

“I think what we do next is we get with our team, we hear from our stakeholders, our community members, and figure out what’s needed,” Gastelum said. “Everybody is going to have a say in it, everybody is going to want a piece of the pie. We’re going to have these discussions and prioritize what’s needed.”

Proposition 498 would remain in effect for about five years, while Proposition 499 would remain in effect for 7. The funding would come from increased property taxes.

You can learn more about them here.

