Suspect arrested after Tucson trooper-involved shooting

Suspect arrested after Tucson deputy-involved shooting
By 13 News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 6:45 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A suspect is in custody after an early morning trooper-involved shooting in Tucson.

It happened just before 2 a.m., November 9, near Kolb just south of Interstate 10.

Arizona Department of Public Safety says the shooting happened after a pursuit.

DPS says the trooper and the suspect were not hurt.

