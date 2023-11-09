Suspect arrested after Tucson trooper-involved shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A suspect is in custody after an early morning trooper-involved shooting in Tucson.

It happened just before 2 a.m., November 9, near Kolb just south of Interstate 10.

Arizona Department of Public Safety says the shooting happened after a pursuit.

DPS says the trooper and the suspect were not hurt.

