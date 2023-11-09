Suspect arrested after Tucson trooper-involved shooting
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 6:45 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A suspect is in custody after an early morning trooper-involved shooting in Tucson.
It happened just before 2 a.m., November 9, near Kolb just south of Interstate 10.
Arizona Department of Public Safety says the shooting happened after a pursuit.
DPS says the trooper and the suspect were not hurt.
