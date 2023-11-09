Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Traveling Tribute Wall on display at Casino Del Sol for Veterans Day

Traveling Tribute Wall on display at Casino Del Sol for Veterans Day
By 13 News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 3:08 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - In honor of Veterans Day, the American Veterans Traveling Tribute Wall is on display until Sunday, November 12, at Casino Del Sol. The display is dedicated to paying tribute to veterans and service members.

The Wall is 360 feet long and includes a timeline and statistics of the Vietnam War.

The Wall is on display at the resort pool lawn.

Here are the Wall public viewing hours:

  • November 9th, 2023: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM
  • November 10th, 2023: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM
  • November 11th, 2023: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM
  • November 12th, 2023: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

The display also features a Veterans Day Ceremony Saturday, November 11th, at 10:00 a.m. thatincludes a Pascua Yaqui Color Guard march through, blessings, speakers, and a wall for public notes of appreciation.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

13 News toured the most expensive property for sale in Tucson. Tucson's luxury housing market...
Inside the most expensive home for sale in Tucson
Election results coming in from across southern Arizona
Michael Moynihan pleaded guilty expect insane to a charge of attempted first-degree murder.
Accomplished Tucson musician pleads guilty to slashing throat of random stranger
Pedestrian from hit-and-run crash in Tucson dies
Joshua Aaron Downing is facing charges of interfering with an educational institution and...
NEW INFORMATION: Suspicious person arrested following lockdowns at Tucson schools

Latest News

Suspect arrested following a trooper-involved shooting in Tucson on Thursday, Nov. 9.
Suspect arrested after Tucson trooper-involved shooting
Traveling Tribute Wall on display at Casino Del Sol for Veterans Day
Traveling Tribute Wall on display at Casino Del Sol for Veterans Day
Humane Society of Southern Arizona suspends CEO and CPO amid investigation into a small animal...
Humane Society: Missing small animals may have been frozen to serve as reptile food
Joshua Aaron Downing is facing charges of interfering with an educational institution and...
NEW INFORMATION: Suspicious person arrested following lockdowns at Tucson schools