Traveling Tribute Wall on display at Casino Del Sol for Veterans Day

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - In honor of Veterans Day, the American Veterans Traveling Tribute Wall is on display until Sunday, November 12, at Casino Del Sol. The display is dedicated to paying tribute to veterans and service members.

The Wall is 360 feet long and includes a timeline and statistics of the Vietnam War.

The Wall is on display at the resort pool lawn.

Here are the Wall public viewing hours:

November 9th, 2023: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

November 10th, 2023: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

November 11th, 2023: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

November 12th, 2023: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

The display also features a Veterans Day Ceremony Saturday, November 11th, at 10:00 a.m. thatincludes a Pascua Yaqui Color Guard march through, blessings, speakers, and a wall for public notes of appreciation.

