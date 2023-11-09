Advertise
Tucson Police vehicle vandalized, set on fire outside of headquarters

A Tucson Police Department van was vandalized and set on fire outside the department headquarters on Stone Avenue.
By 13 News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:03 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A Tucson Police Department vehicle was vandalized and set on fire outside the department’s headquarters on Stone Avenue late Wednesday, Nov. 8.

The TPD confirmed it happened around 7:30 p.m. and involved a department van.

The suspect was detained and there were no injuries, according to the TPD.

The fire was quickly extinguished and the front passenger’s seat and window appear to be the only damage.

