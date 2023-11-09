Tucson Police vehicle vandalized, set on fire outside of headquarters

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A Tucson Police Department vehicle was vandalized and set on fire outside the department’s headquarters on Stone Avenue late Wednesday, Nov. 8.

The TPD confirmed it happened around 7:30 p.m. and involved a department van.

The suspect was detained and there were no injuries, according to the TPD.

The fire was quickly extinguished and the front passenger’s seat and window appear to be the only damage.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.