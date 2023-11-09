Advertise
Veterans Day freebies: A look at some of the deals offered

The day is also meant to pay tribute to troops who have served or are actively serving in the military, and many restaurants and businesses have deals for veterans this weekend – some even start on Friday.(Nicholas T. Holmes / U.S. Army | Nicholas T. Holmes / U.S. Army)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:33 AM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
(CNN) – Veterans Day is Saturday, marking the end of World War I. The day is also meant to pay tribute to troops who have served or are actively serving in the military.

Many restaurants and businesses have deals for veterans this weekend – some even start Friday.

Here is just a small sample of the freebies veterans and active duty military can get (check to be sure your nearby locations are participating):

On Friday until noon, veterans get a free Grand Slam breakfast at Denny’s.

Saturday, they get a free doughnut at Dunkin, free coffee and a doughnut at Krispy Kreme, or a free breakfast combo at Wendy’s.

At Starbucks on Saturday, vets get a free hot or iced coffee, and at IHOP until 7 p.m., they get free pancakes or a pancake combo.

Applebee’s is offering a free meal when you dine in on Saturday.

Lowe’s is giving out free collectible pins to the first 150 veteran customers Saturday at each store. The hardware company already offers a 10% military discount to active duty and veteran military service members and their families every day.

For most of the deals, you do need to show a valid military ID.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

