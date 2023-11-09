What’s next for Vail after incorporation appears to fail again

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The people of Vail spoke on election night and the idea of incorporating appears to be back to square one.

Both sides feel strongly about the topic.

From lobbying to the destruction of signs, Proposition 402 was an intense fight. But now, the question is what’s next for the area.

“It’s a huge relief to have this behind us and be able to celebrate the holidays with our families and move beyond and hopefully heal as a community,” sai Vail resident Jessica Ogiba, who was against incorporation.

Since Vail remains unincorporated, most of the control of the area stays in the hands of Pima County. One of the big concerns for incorporation advocates was that much of Vail could be annexed by surrounding cities and towns.

“I think if we’re not interested in becoming a community I think eventually Tucson will expand through our vacant land,” Incorporate Vail AZ President David Hook said.

Sahuarita Mayor Tom Murphy agrees with the concern.

“We will be working with state land many many years before we would even have a conversation of Vail,” Murphy said, “and what I think will honestly happen before that is probably Tucson annexing because of their connection and closeness to Vail.”

Some Vail residents say otherwise.

“Tucson’s not really interested in residential communities,” said Katie Breeding, who was against incorporation. “They don’t have the funding to take care of them and we’re really circled by residential communities so they would have to annex those residential communities to get to the lands that they might want, so it’s not a big concern of ours.”

They say the decision keeps Vail the rural community they want to live in.

“To incorporate would mean we would need mass commercial development and there would be an increase in taxes and at this point in time that’s not good for our residents,” Breeding said.

While the effort to make Vail a town was divisive, both sides say now is the time to come together and build.

“The community has spoken and we abide by those decisions. We’re a great community and the vote yesterday doesn’t change that,” Hook said.

The city of Tucson says because annexation needs to be initiated by areas that wish to be annexed, it shouldn’t be a concern for Vail residents.

