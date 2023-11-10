Advertise
BLM pauses SunZia project to consult with Tohono O’odham Nation

Chairman of the Nation won’t consult until work stops in area
(PRNewswire)
By J.D. Wallace
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 7:51 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Work on a controversial transmission project in northeast Pima County has been told to pause to consult with tribal leaders about cultural resources at the site.

But the chairman of the Tohono O’odham Nation said work there has yet to truly cease.

A Nov. 8 letter from the Bureau of Land Management to Tohono O’odham Chairman Verlon Jose cites earlier requests by the nation to discuss objections to the SunZia line, which is why BLM is temporarily suspending SunZia activities on about 50 miles in Arizona on non-federal land.

But Chairman Jose told 13 News they have yet to fully suspend activity in the area.

The transmission project crosses 520 miles of federal, state and private lands across central New Mexico and Arizona. Two, 500 kV transmission lines are planned to carry 4500 megawatts of renewable energy from New Mexico to California and Arizona.

But it is also expected to cross about 50 miles of pristine riparian area in the San Pedro River Valley. The Tohono O’odham Nation, the San Carlos Apache Tribe, and Archaeology Southwest have expressed objections about the project’s impact on culturally significant sites.

The letter from BLM Director Tracy Stone-Manning to Jose reads, “your letter specifically requested that the Bureau of Land Management withdraw or suspend the San Pedro Valley LNTP in order to halt continued activities in the San Pedro Valley area.“

Pattern Energy is the company building SunZia and sent a statement saying they respect the history, heritage and rights of Indigenous Peoples and, “this temporary pause, limited to the 50-mile stretch of the San Pedro Valley in Arizona, is to allow for these discussions and not based on any adverse findings about SunZia Transmission.”

But Jose said that ground-clearing activities have continued in the area and that if the activity is not in that immediate area then it is just outside the 50-mile stretch. He said that only shows the plan to build there continues. He said the Nation won’t consult with BLM until they halt activity in the broader region and show they’re serious about finding alternatives to the route.

The letter requests a meeting in five days, at the chairman’s earliest convenience. On Thursday evening, he said that the Nation’s response is that activity in the broader area needs to stop before consultation begins.

He also said that if there is no consultation, federal court could be an option.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

