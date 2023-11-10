Department of Economic Security offering veteran services

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - From being in the military to finding a career after serving, making the switch is not easy. Thankfully, there’s a program assisting vets in finding a career that is right for them.

Arizona’s Department of Economic Security, or DES, along with The Department of Veterans Affairs, has a staff dedicated to helping make the transition as easy as possible – and the staff members are veterans themselves.

“I’m actually a product of the service,” said Victor Cardenas. Cardenas serves as the district program manager for veterans services at DES.

“When I retired from the Marine Corps back in 2016, I originally set my goals to apply for border patrol, you can go that route, right. And there was an opportunity that presented itself when I was at a job fair, I met an employment representative, and he introduced me to the state.”

In seven years working with the state, Cardenas helped carry out several programs, including the “Jobs for Veteran State Grants” program.

The program allows DES employees to match employers to vets based on a veteran’s strengths and skills, as well as offering special services for disabled vets.

Cardenas recalls the difficult task of returning to civilian life.

“I was terrified,” he said. “I was nervous that I wasn’t able to get something related to what my skill set was, and then having to start from square one.”

Cardenas says veterans are often trained to be self-sufficient, and may not always reach out for help from agencies.

But he says he is there to help whether it’s for job training, help applying for unemployment insurance, or just finding the next step.

“You got to gain the trust of the veteran, but it’s like any other individual. Anyone that comes in for a service, you got to gain their trust with the services you’re providing along with the successes of what you have been doing for them,” Cardenas said.

“You gained their trust; you got their buy in – it’s the same with veterans.”

If you are interested in learning more about the services D-E-S offers, you can click here.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.