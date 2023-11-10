FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Beautiful weather for the weekend!

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - If you enjoyed yesterday’s weather, you should enjoy today’s! Mostly sunny skies and light winds pair with below-normal temperatures for a beautiful November day. Highs gradually warm through the weekend but only up to a few degrees above normal by Sunday. Highs in the low 80s stick around Tucson for the first half of next week before a storm system brings us the potential for rain and cooler temperatures starting Thursday.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 70s. 30% chance for rain.

