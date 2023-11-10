Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Tucson’s coolest temps since early April

FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Tucson's coolest temps since early April
By Cory Kowitz
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 7:07 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) – If you stepped outside today, you certainly would have felt the fall-like chill. With a high of just 73 degrees today in Tucson, it marked the coolest high the city has felt since April 5th, 218 days ago! Additionally, the region will experience some of the coldest lows of the season tonight into tomorrow morning, with valley towns in Cochise County (Benson, Willcox, etc.) having the threat of a freeze. Temps will remain cool tomorrow, making it nice weather for the Veterans Day Parade, and heat up just a bit Sunday into early next week, with the chance of seeing some rain later next week!

FRIDAY: Mostly clear with a low of 45 & a high of 74.

SATURDAY: Clear & breezy with a morning low of 47 & a high of 77.

SUNDAY: Mostly clear & windy (gusts greater than 30 mph) with a morning low of 51 & a high of 80.

MONDAY: Mostly clear & breezy with a morning low of 55 & a high of 81.

TUESDAY: Mostly clear with a morning low of 57 & a high of 82.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a morning low of 56 & a high of 82. Chance of rain/storms 20%

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers/storms with a morning low of 57 & a high of 78. Chance of rain/storms 40%.

