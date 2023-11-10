Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Former priest sentenced to year in jail after pleading guilty to sexually abusing altar boy

A judge sentenced Timothy Crowley, who must also serve five years of probation, on Wednesday,...
A judge sentenced Timothy Crowley, who must also serve five years of probation, on Wednesday, The Ann Arbor News reported.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 10:35 AM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A former Michigan priest has been sentenced to a year in jail after pleading guilty to sexually abusing an altar boy more than three decades ago.

A Washtenaw County judge sentenced Timothy Crowley, who must also serve five years of probation, on Wednesday, The Ann Arbor News reported.

Crowley, 74, pleaded guilty in August to two felony counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct under a plea agreement that dismissed two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

He was charged for sexual conduct with a youth alleged to have taken place between 1986 and 1990 at Jackson’s St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church, Hillsdale’s St. Anthony Catholic Church and Ann Arbor’s St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church.

The victim testified that he was a 10-year-old altar boy for Crowley in 1982 at St. Mary’s in Jackson when his family encouraged him to spend time with the priest because they believed he was a good role model.

While spending time with Crowley, the priest would touch him slightly while encouraging him to sleep in bed together, adding “it was normal and natural,” the victim previously testified.

After the victim’s family contacted an attorney in 1993, the Lansing Diocese paid $200,000 to Crowley’s accuser. Crowley was defrocked in 2015.

Previous charges in the case were dismissed in October 2019 after a judge found they failed to abide by the alleged crime’s then six-year statute of limitations. State prosecutors appealed that decision, and an appeals court agreed to reinstate four of the eight sexual misconduct charges Crowley originally faced.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

13 News toured the most expensive property for sale in Tucson. Tucson's luxury housing market...
Inside the most expensive home for sale in Tucson
Election results coming in from across southern Arizona
Joshua Aaron Downing is facing charges of interfering with an educational institution and...
NEW INFORMATION: Suspicious person arrested following lockdowns at Tucson schools
Pedestrian from hit-and-run crash in Tucson dies
23-year-old Logan McKenzie Casto of Cross Lanes, West Virginia.
Cochise County arrests human smuggling suspect south of Sierra Vista

Latest News

Dolly Parton recently revealed why she hasn't performed at the Super Bowl.
Dolly Parton says she declined to perform at the Super Bowl because she didn’t think she was ‘big enough’ to do it
Women can anonymously post about men who they are currently dating or plan to date, hoping to...
‘Are We Dating the Same Guy?’ Facebook groups warn women about potential dates nationwide
FILE - New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks in New York's Times Square during a news...
FBI seized electronic devices from NYC Mayor Eric Adams in escalation of campaign fundraising investigation
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches against Indiana in the second half of an NCAA college...
Big Ten bans No. 2 Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh from final 3 games over alleged sign-stealing scheme
A Massachusetts woman says she received a box of lotto tickets by mistake.
Woman receives boxes of lotto tickets by mistake