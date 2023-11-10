Gourmet Girls gluten-free pecan pie recipe

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Here is the Gourmet Girls recipe for a gluten-free pecan pie.

INGREDIENTS

1 unbaked pie shell

1 cup sugar

1/2 cup corn syrup

1/4 cup melted butter

3 eggs

1 1/4 cup whole pecans

DIRECTIONS

Place pecans in an unbaked pie shell.

Mix remaining ingredients and pour into shell.

Bake at 350 degrees for 40-45 minutes.

Allow to cool and enjoy.

