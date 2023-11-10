Advertise
Gourmet Girls gluten-free pecan pie recipe

By 13 News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:40 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Here is the Gourmet Girls recipe for a gluten-free pecan pie.

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 unbaked pie shell
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1/2 cup corn syrup
  • 1/4 cup melted butter
  • 3 eggs
  • 1 1/4 cup whole pecans

DIRECTIONS

  • Place pecans in an unbaked pie shell.
  • Mix remaining ingredients and pour into shell.
  • Bake at 350 degrees for 40-45 minutes.
  • Allow to cool and enjoy.

