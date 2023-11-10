Gourmet Girls gluten-free pecan pie recipe
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Here is the Gourmet Girls recipe for a gluten-free pecan pie.
INGREDIENTS
- 1 unbaked pie shell
- 1 cup sugar
- 1/2 cup corn syrup
- 1/4 cup melted butter
- 3 eggs
- 1 1/4 cup whole pecans
DIRECTIONS
- Place pecans in an unbaked pie shell.
- Mix remaining ingredients and pour into shell.
- Bake at 350 degrees for 40-45 minutes.
- Allow to cool and enjoy.
