Is a four-day workweek better for employees?

Experts say those 10-hour days could lead to burnout.
Experts say those 10-hour days could lead to burnout.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:57 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Many companies across the country experimented with a four-day workweek for their employees. Now, a new survey is providing more insight into the types of schedules people prefer.

More and more companies are experimenting with the four-day workweek, testing what’s always been the norm. “There were obviously benefits for sort of individuals in the sense of having more time for, you know, whether it is for sort of family rest and recovery,” said Alex Soojung-Kim Pang, a global programs director, 4 Day Week Global.

But the benefits don’t stop with the employees. “Having those boundaries really encourages companies to think about their processes ... make them work more effectively and make them sort of more sort of resilient and sustainable organizations,” said Soojung-Kim Pang.

When people were asked how different options would impact their well-being at work, 77% of U.S. workers said a four-day, 40-hour work week would have a positive impact, according to a new Gallup survey.

But experts say those 10-hour days could lead to burnout. “It’s a question of, do you like a three-day weekend more than you hate 10-hour work days?” asked Soojung-Kim Pang.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced employers to embrace work-from-home and hybrid options. But now, economic uncertainty is leading large companies to order their employees to return to the office. So, would a four-day workweek ever be embraced by the corporate world? “We’ve seen the divergence between the largest companies really doubling down against flexibility over the past few months. But flexibility is still thriving among smaller, mid-size businesses that are using that benefit and, and flexibility is a benefit as a way to attract workers who wouldn’t necessarily consider them otherwise,” said Aaron Terraza, a chief economist with Glassdoor.

