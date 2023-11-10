Some UA students leave class to attend Palestinian protest

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A call for protests on campuses around the country reached the University of Arizona on Thursday, Nov. 9.

Some students at the university walked out of class to show their support for Palestine.

“I think it’s moving a lot of students,” said Party for Socialism and Liberation organizer Tanya Nuñez. “A lot of young people, especially people who otherwise would be afraid to speak out and stand up for this cause because in the past they’ve been repressed.”

The rally comes after another protest was canceled because of a statement the University of Arizona put out against the national organization Students for Justice in Palestine just a month ago.

“We’re here to show that what the President said does not represent what the students believe, what the students stand for,” Nuñez said.

The war across the globe has created conflict back home, but the Tucson chapter of Jewish Voices for Peace said there’s a middle ground.

“The fact is -- Israelis are not going anywhere, Palestinians are not going anywhere,” Tucson chapter of Jewish Voices for Peace member Aaron Catz said. “So it’s not a question of being pro-Palestinian or pro-Israel, we’re all in it together, nobody’s going anywhere so we have to fight for peace.”

Catz said that making change in Gaza starts with change at a local level.

“The UA is also a part of that. We have partnerships with a lot of different defense companies including Raytheon,” Nuñez said. “(It) is one of the largest weapon manufacturing companies in the world and is involved in the killing of Palestinians in Gaza.”

Nuñez said it’s important for new voices to lead that effort.

“You ask why this rally is important at the UA?” Catz said. “It’s because we’ve got a new generation coming up and hopefully we can do better.”

