Suspect arrested for alleged assault of former Arizona Sen. Martha McSally

On Friday morning, Douglas County Department of Corrections online records show Dominic Henton was booked into jail in Omaha, Nebraska.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 8:18 AM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say the suspect accused of assaulting a former U.S. senator from Arizona is in custody. Late Thursday night, the Council Bluffs Police Department announced a warrant was issued for 25-year-old Dominic M. Henton in connection with the reported assault of Martha McSally while she was on a run along the Missouri River in Iowa. On Friday morning, Douglas County Department of Corrections online records show he was booked into jail in Omaha, Neb., around 4:30 a.m. CST.

Photos released by authorities show Henton as he followed McSally over a pedestrian bridge and then onto a trail. McSally is seen walking in front of Henton, and other photos show him in the area following the assault. Police said Henton is believed to be homeless.

New photos released from authorities show Henton as he followed McSally over a pedestrian...
New photos released from authorities show Henton as he followed McSally over a pedestrian bridge and then onto a trail.(Council Bluffs Police Department)

On Wednesday, police say McSally was assaulted as she was jogging at Tom Hanafan River’s Edge Park in Council Bluffs, Iowa. She reportedly fought Henton and chased him down before losing sight of him. McSally took to Instagram to describe the attack, stating Henton put her in a bear hug before assaulting her. McSally was in Omaha for a speaking engagement.

Henton could face one charge of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

