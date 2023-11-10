Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Video shows postal worker dumping mail into trash cans

People living in one Glendale, Arizona, neighborhood say their mail carrier took it upon herself to toss their mail into the trash, which was all caught on a home security camera.
By Elliott Polakoff and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 7:30 AM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AZFamily/Gray News) - People living in a neighborhood in Glendale, Arizona, say their mail carrier took it upon herself to toss their mail into the trash, which was all caught on a home security camera.

“Having the paper flyer is really something you’re used to and not something you want to give up,” said Todd Klingensmith, whose security cameras captured the woman throwing the mail away.

Klingensmith said he knows not everyone shares his passion for paper coupons. But everyone he’s spoken with in his neighborhood doesn’t understand how a postal worker could decide to throw dozens of pounds of advertising mail away.

“Postal carriers, trust is the No. 1 thing they’ve got going for them, you know?” he said.

Klingensmith had noticed he hadn’t been getting his coupons the last two Wednesdays. That’s when he says his regular postal carrier is usually off, and a substitute delivers the mail. He spoke to his neighbor and quickly realized he wasn’t the only one.

“Everybody in the whole area, nobody got any of their flyers,” he said. “We were checking addresses, and many of them weren’t even remotely close to where we are right now.”

Arizona’s Family contacted the U.S. Postal Service for more information on the employee in this video and if she faces any disciplinary actions but did not get any specific details. In a statement, a spokesperson for the Postal Service said they are investigating the incident.

“These actions are not consistent with and don’t represent the values of the United States Postal Service,” the spokesperson said.

Klingensmith said he thinks those appropriate actions should include this worker no longer delivering his mail or anyone else’s.

“If this carrier is doing this, what else is she doing?” he asked. “She might be stealing people’s gift cards or mail or people’s ballots. You don’t know what they’re doing.”

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

13 News toured the most expensive property for sale in Tucson. Tucson's luxury housing market...
Inside the most expensive home for sale in Tucson
Election results coming in from across southern Arizona
Joshua Aaron Downing is facing charges of interfering with an educational institution and...
NEW INFORMATION: Suspicious person arrested following lockdowns at Tucson schools
Pedestrian from hit-and-run crash in Tucson dies
23-year-old Logan McKenzie Casto of Cross Lanes, West Virginia.
Cochise County arrests human smuggling suspect south of Sierra Vista

Latest News

After learning she had won, Briana Mills spotted a rainbow in the sky and took a photo of her...
Generous woman wins top lottery prize after paying for another customer’s groceries
This photo provided by the National Toy Hall of Fame shows their 2023 inductees. From left,...
Cabbage Patch Kids and the Fisher-Price Corn Popper are added to the Toy Hall of Fame
Vice President Kamala Harris makes a statement on abortion access at the White House,...
Harris files paperwork putting Biden on South Carolina’s ballot to kickoff 2024′s Democratic primary
New photos released from authorities are said to show the suspect as he followed Martha McSally...
Suspect arrested for alleged assault of former Arizona Sen. Martha McSally, police say
13+ recordings
LIVE NOW: Investigation into missing Arizona animals