Arizona takes down second-ranked Duke on the road

Kyle Filipowski led all scores with 25 points but it wasn't enough for No. 2 Duke in its loss to the University of Arizona Friday, Nov. 10.(WBTV)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 7:42 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Five Wildcat players scored in double digits as Arizona knocked off second-ranked Duke on the road Friday, Nov. 10.

Arizona, ranked No. 12 in the AP poll, outrebounded Duke 45-33 and held off a late Blue Devils rally to remain perfect on the second.

Duke’s Kyle Filipowski led all scorers with 25 points and grabbed eight rebounds.

Keshad Johnson led Arizona with 14 points while Oumar Ballo added 13 points, Kylan Boswell and Pelle Larsson had 12 points each and Caleb Love scored 11 points.

Johnson and Boswell each had eight rebounds for the Wildcats.

The Wildcats didn’t show much trouble in front of the soldout crowd of 9,314 at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

