Arizona Wildcats edge Colorado on road

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Arizona already knows it is going bowling this season.

If the Wildcats keep winning, there is no telling where they will end up.

The No. 23 Wildcats took another big step to a major bowl berth with a 34-31 road win at Colorado on Saturday, Nov. 11.

Noah Fifita passed for 214 yards and two touchdowns for Arizona while teammate Jonah Coleman ran for 179 yards.

Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders passed for 262 yards and two touchdowns while running for another 41 yards and one score.

Arizona returns home next week for a showdown with No. 13 Utah. Kickoff has not been set, but it could turn out to be a primetime match.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.