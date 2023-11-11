Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Arizona Wildcats edge Colorado on road

Colorado coach Deion Sanders and quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
Colorado coach Deion Sanders and quarterback Shedeur Sanders.(David Zalubowski | AP)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 3:30 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Arizona already knows it is going bowling this season.

If the Wildcats keep winning, there is no telling where they will end up.

The No. 23 Wildcats took another big step to a major bowl berth with a 34-31 road win at Colorado on Saturday, Nov. 11.

Noah Fifita passed for 214 yards and two touchdowns for Arizona while teammate Jonah Coleman ran for 179 yards.

Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders passed for 262 yards and two touchdowns while running for another 41 yards and one score.

Arizona returns home next week for a showdown with No. 13 Utah. Kickoff has not been set, but it could turn out to be a primetime match.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

13 News toured the most expensive property for sale in Tucson. Tucson's luxury housing market...
Inside the most expensive home for sale in Tucson
Election results coming in from across southern Arizona
Joshua Aaron Downing is facing charges of interfering with an educational institution and...
NEW INFORMATION: Suspicious person arrested following lockdowns at Tucson schools
Pedestrian from hit-and-run crash in Tucson dies
23-year-old Logan McKenzie Casto of Cross Lanes, West Virginia.
Cochise County arrests human smuggling suspect south of Sierra Vista

Latest News

Kyle Filipowski led all scores with 25 points but it wasn't enough for No. 2 Duke in its loss...
No. 12 Arizona takes out second-ranked Duke on the road
The Arizona Wildcats hosted the Washington Huskies in a Pac-12 game at Arizona Stadium in...
Coach Fisch discusses ‘football smarts’ of his players
UA Wildcats rank 23 in AP poll
UA Wildcats rank 23 in AP poll
Wildcats earn another upset win by beating UCLA