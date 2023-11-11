Food pantry, wellness center opens in Sonoita

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Access to a food pantry or free wellness resources can be a struggle for families in rural communities like Sonoita, but one organization is stepping up to help.

The nonprofit Helping Hands of Sonoita has opened a new food pantry and wellness center for those in need.

“We’ve gotten a lot of food so far donated from the community,” said Helping Hands of Sonoita President Dena Plotz.

The community food pantry is the first of it’s kind for the area and the nonprofit says the need out there is growing.

“We’ve had people from Nogales drive up to get food. So it’s not just our location, but there is all the locations around,” Plotz said.

Plotz is the owner of Corner Scoop, which is why the pantry is located just next door.

Seven days a week, people can pick up the food and clothing items they need or drop off donations. The pantry is open every day from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The organization has been helping an average of over 200 families a month.

“I don’t want anybody to feel ashamed to come down here,” Plotz said. “This food pantry is open for anybody who needs it.”

But food insecurity is not the only hurdle the nonprofit is trying to overcome.

“People are suffering. There are not enough people in the medical health community and the mental health community to adequately serve. So that’s where we come in. We want to fill those gaps of service,” said Daniel Blevins with Helping Hands of Sonoita.

The “Frank Adams Wellness Center” opened on Veterans Day at 11 a.m. It provides fitness classes, food boxes, education classes, and social events at no charge.

“Monday through Friday, really what are you going to do out here? There’s no gym. There’s no community activities, and the few that there are are very sporadic. So what we aim to do is have community activities free of charge, monthly, to make sure that people are getting out of the house, they are being socially well, and it’s not a financial drain on them either,” Blevins said.

The wellness center is named after Frank Adams, an Arizona veteran who took his own life after multiple tours of combat in Iraq. When Frank’s wellness suffered, insufficient resources were available to help him pull through. This center is trying to break the cycle.

“This center is in memory of him to make sure that nobody else has to suffer that, go through that alone,” Blevins said.

The Frank Adams Wellness Center is located at “The Coop” off Highway 82.

Helping Hands of Sonoita is always looking for donations. You can find more information on their website.

