Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Jelly Roll to perform concert for inmates at county jail in Michigan

Jelly Roll is scheduled to perform a concert in Michigan next month at the Genesee County Jail. (Source: WNEM)
By Brianna Owczarzak and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 8:11 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) - Jelly Roll is scheduled to perform a concert for inmates at the Genesee County Jail next month.

According to Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson, the concert will be held on Dec. 5.

The sheriff said the show got scheduled after he sent the singer a video about putting together a concert at the county jail.

Swanson started an education program called IGNITE for county inmates in 2020. He said the program is in place to help reverse the cycle of generational incarceration through education.

The “Son of a Sinner” singer spent time in jail himself. Billboard reports he was arrested at 16 for aggravated robbery and charged as an adult.

“They were talking about giving me more time than I’d been alive,” Billboard quoted the singer in an interview. “I’ve never had anything in life that urged me at the moment to know that I had to do something different.”

He was later transferred from the violent offenders’ unit to the education unit where he reportedly studied for his GED and passed the test on his first attempt.

Copyright 2023 WNEM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

13 News toured the most expensive property for sale in Tucson. Tucson's luxury housing market...
Inside the most expensive home for sale in Tucson
Election results coming in from across southern Arizona
Joshua Aaron Downing is facing charges of interfering with an educational institution and...
NEW INFORMATION: Suspicious person arrested following lockdowns at Tucson schools
Pedestrian from hit-and-run crash in Tucson dies
23-year-old Logan McKenzie Casto of Cross Lanes, West Virginia.
Cochise County arrests human smuggling suspect south of Sierra Vista

Latest News

Kyle Filipowski led all scores with 25 points but it wasn't enough for No. 2 Duke in its loss...
Arizona takes down second-ranked Duke on the road
Sheffield High School athletic trainer Jason McGee recently died in a car crash, school...
‘He had the biggest smile’: High school athletic trainer dies in crash heading home after game
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches against Indiana in the second half of an NCAA college...
Big Ten bans No. 2 Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh from final 3 games over alleged sign-stealing scheme
Fertile Turtle ‘rescue’ not registered as non-profit or business