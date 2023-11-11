Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

No decision yet on proposition that would give raises to mayor, council

(AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
By Andres Rendon
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:56 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Ballots are still being counted for Proposition 413, which would give large raises to the Tucson Mayor and City Council.

With less than 300 votes separating the prop passing or failing, it is still close to call.

If approved, the mayor’s salary would go from $42,000 to more than $95,000 a year. It would also triple the council members’ salaries from $24,000 to more than $76,000.

The effort comes after the Citizen’s Commission on Public Service and compensation found that the last salary increase for the mayor and council was in 1999.

They claim a raise is long overdue.

Some voters, like Tobby Barr, agree.

“I think everyone needs a raise nowadays with the cost of living. I just spent 250 bucks on nothing at Walmart, it’s ridiculous,” he said.

That doesn’t mean everyone thinks the increase should be that large.

“From 40-something thousand to 90-something thousand, I don’t think so,” Barr said. “I was thinking maybe an extra 15 or 20 thousand.”

Other people don’t with the raises at all.

People have cited other public employees like firefighters who have been waiting years for an increase in funding, hinting to Proposition 310.

Prop 310 would have implemented a .1 percent increase in sales tax to be distributed to fire districts across the state, but it failed to get a majority vote.

In the Citizens’ Commission’s final report and recommendation, it states:

“While the success of our citizens is properly attributed to their efforts and talents, it cannot be denied that an efficient city government materially contributes to the health, education, safety, and constructive business environment that gives its citizens the environmental resources and opportunities they need to succeed and prosper.”

If passed, Prop 410 would go into effect starting Dec. 4.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

13 News toured the most expensive property for sale in Tucson. Tucson's luxury housing market...
Inside the most expensive home for sale in Tucson
Election results coming in from across southern Arizona
Joshua Aaron Downing is facing charges of interfering with an educational institution and...
NEW INFORMATION: Suspicious person arrested following lockdowns at Tucson schools
Pedestrian from hit-and-run crash in Tucson dies
23-year-old Logan McKenzie Casto of Cross Lanes, West Virginia.
Cochise County arrests human smuggling suspect south of Sierra Vista

Latest News

Fertile Turtle ‘rescue’ not registered as non-profit or business
Arizona DPS said 89-year-old Pedro Ceballos was last seen near West Target Range Road and...
Silver Alert issued for missing southern Arizona man
FILE -- Select cantaloupes are being recalled due to potential salmonella contamination.
Cantaloupes sold in multiple US states recalled over salmonella contamination concerns
Gourmet Girls gluten free pecan pie recipe