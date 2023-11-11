No decision yet on proposition that would give raises to mayor, council

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Ballots are still being counted for Proposition 413, which would give large raises to the Tucson Mayor and City Council.

With less than 300 votes separating the prop passing or failing, it is still close to call.

If approved, the mayor’s salary would go from $42,000 to more than $95,000 a year. It would also triple the council members’ salaries from $24,000 to more than $76,000.

The effort comes after the Citizen’s Commission on Public Service and compensation found that the last salary increase for the mayor and council was in 1999.

They claim a raise is long overdue.

Some voters, like Tobby Barr, agree.

“I think everyone needs a raise nowadays with the cost of living. I just spent 250 bucks on nothing at Walmart, it’s ridiculous,” he said.

That doesn’t mean everyone thinks the increase should be that large.

“From 40-something thousand to 90-something thousand, I don’t think so,” Barr said. “I was thinking maybe an extra 15 or 20 thousand.”

Other people don’t with the raises at all.

People have cited other public employees like firefighters who have been waiting years for an increase in funding, hinting to Proposition 310.

Prop 310 would have implemented a .1 percent increase in sales tax to be distributed to fire districts across the state, but it failed to get a majority vote.

In the Citizens’ Commission’s final report and recommendation , it states:

“While the success of our citizens is properly attributed to their efforts and talents, it cannot be denied that an efficient city government materially contributes to the health, education, safety, and constructive business environment that gives its citizens the environmental resources and opportunities they need to succeed and prosper.”

If passed, Prop 410 would go into effect starting Dec. 4.

