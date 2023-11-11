Advertise
Parade reminds of service and struggles for veterans

The event can stir up difficult emotions for those who served
Tucson Veterans Day Parade
Tucson Veterans Day Parade(13 News)
By J.D. Wallace
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 7:06 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tucson’s tradition of honoring veterans made its way through downtown the Friday before Veterans Day. But it’s not always a happy occasion for some as they remember what happened. The parade is important to many, even if it also stirs up difficult feelings.

From fly overs, to motorcycles, to marching bands, Tucson Veterans Day Parade honored the men and women who served our country.

“Probably the best four years of my life, and I mean that sincerely,” said Marine Veteran Tony D’Aquila.

It was also the Marines’ birthday, and D’Aquila fondly remembered his service.

“Got a lot of discipline out of it,” he explained.

The theme is Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans.

“I was in ‘Nam, it reflects a lot on that and the past, you don’t forget what you went through, you know? Because it lives with you, forever,” explained Esteban Vega, who said that he served in the Army there.

While events like the parade are important, they are tough for him.

“You have some guilt, you know, from the past, so I acknowledge it for everybody, whether it’s Vietnam or whatever era,” he said.

As parade goers expressed respect for those who served, concern continued for those struggling with what they did or saw during that time.

“A day of our veterans make a millisecond-long decision and take an action and end their lives,” said Bill Schaeffler, state commander for the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Arizona.

Schaeffler urged veterans struggling with suicidal thoughts to get help and explained that he lost a friend this year.

“I’m about to tear up right now just thinking about it. And like I said, that short, that millisecond decision is not the answer,” he said.

Schaeffler’s story was a powerful reminder on a day to honor those who gave so much.

“Semper Fi! Do or die!” D’Aquila exclaimed as the parade continued in front of him.

D’Aquila said he also benefitted from that time.

“When I was 18, sort of on the wild side, didn’t know where I was going to end up, but I think four years later I turned out pretty doggone good,” he said.

The Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is 988. Veterans seeking help should call 988 and then press 1.

The Veterans Affairs suicide prevention page: https://www.mentalhealth.va.gov/suicide_prevention/

Irreverent Warriors provides a place for veterans to connect, not feel alone, and get help: https://irreverentwarriors.com/

