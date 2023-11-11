Silver Alert issued for missing southern Arizona man

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a Nogales man who went missing Thursday, Nov. 10.

Arizona DPS said 89-year-old Pedro Ceballos was last seen near West Target Range Road and Interstate 19.

He may be wearing a blue hat and black shirt.

DPS said the 5-foot-10, 165-pound Ceballos suffers from dementia and walks with a cane.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

