Silver Alert issued for missing southern Arizona man

Arizona DPS said 89-year-old Pedro Ceballos was last seen near West Target Range Road and...
Arizona DPS said 89-year-old Pedro Ceballos was last seen near West Target Range Road and Interstate 19 in Nogales at 11 a.m. Thursday.(Arizona DPS)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:12 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a Nogales man who went missing Thursday, Nov. 10.

Arizona DPS said 89-year-old Pedro Ceballos was last seen near West Target Range Road and Interstate 19.

He may be wearing a blue hat and black shirt.

DPS said the 5-foot-10, 165-pound Ceballos suffers from dementia and walks with a cane.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

