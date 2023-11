TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tucson Police are investigating a deadly crash.

TPD says it happened Saturday, November 11, at the intersection of South Campbell Avenue and East Irvington Road.

Drivers are warned to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

