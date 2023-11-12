Devin Booker and Eric Gordon out as Phoenix Suns host Oklahoma City Thunder

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Phoenix Suns will be looking to get to .500 mark as they host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday evening. Tip-off is at 6 p.m. and you can watch it on 3TV and Arizona’s Family Sports network.

The Suns will be without three-time All-Star Devin Booker, the Suns announced on Sunday. Booker has only appeared in two games this season, with his last game being on Nov. 2 against the San Antonio Spurs, where he put up 31 points, 13 assists and nine rebounds in a 132-121 loss. He’s been dealing with several leg issues, with the most recent being a calf strain.

#Suns just announced Devin Booker and Eric Gordon are OUT. Bradley Beal is available for tonight’s game vs. Thunder. @azfamily — Julia Lopez (@JuliaLopez3) November 12, 2023

The Suns are coming off a tough 122-119 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in the teams’ first In-Season Tournament game on Friday. Phoenix led by as many as 14 but faded in the final quarter, getting outscored by 10 points. LeBron James finished with 32 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. Kevin Durant led the way for the Suns with 38 points, nine rebounds, and five assists. Bradley Beal had 24 points in his home debut. He missed the Suns’ first seven games with back spasms. Eric Gordon hit three 3s and scored 11 points. The Suns have been outscored in the fourth quarter in four of their five losses.

As for Oklahoma City, they had their two-game winning streak snapped after they lost to the Sacramento Kings 105-98 in their first In-Season Tournament game on Friday. Domantas Sabonis had his 15th career triple-double for the Kings with 17 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds. Sacramento was without point guard De’Aaron Fox for the second straight game. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led all Thunder scorers with 33 points. The Kings led the entire game and outrebounded Oklahoma City 51-38.

The Thunder are third in the league in field goal percentage at 49% and first in free throw percentage at 86%. OKC is sixth in three-point percentage with 37.6, while the Suns aren’t far behind at 36.7, which is good enough for 10th in the league. The Suns are third-worst in turnovers, averaging more than 16 per game.

