Family dog chased away suspects in Phoenix home break-in

A man in the house struck one of the suspects, who then shot the man.(Arizona's Family)
By Kit Silavong
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 11:12 AM MST|Updated: 7 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A family dog chased out home invaders Saturday night after they broke into a home in Phoenix, police say.

Officers were called to a home in a neighborhood near Central Avenue and Apache Street, just north of Interstate 17, around 11:30 p.m. Police say a group of men with guns forced their way inside the victim’s home, which was about when the dog attacked the men and forced them to run away. However, one of the suspects then shot at the victim, striking him. The shooting victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not yet provided information on who the men were or if anyone is in custody.

