FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Much-needed rain on the horizon

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) – Southern AZ really needs to see some rain after the underwhelming monsoon & relatively dry fall we’ve had. The remedy to this issue could come later this week. We’re tracking a system that’ll move in on Thursday & exit Saturday, possibly delivering the region some much-needed rainfall. The highest chances of rain in the region are up to 50%-60% percent on Thursday & Friday.

Now, talking temps, it was a tad warmer today making it a beautiful Veterans Day. We’ll see temps increase, only to the mid-80s early this week, with temps decreasing to the mid-high 70s late this week as rain chances increase.

SUNDAY: Clear & breezy with a low of 49 & a high of 81.

MONDAY: Mostly clear & breezy with a morning low of 54 & a high of 82.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a morning low of 56 & a high of 84.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a morning low of 55 & a high of 83. 10% chance of a PM shower/storm

THURSDAY: Overcast with showers with a morning low of 57 & a high of 77. 50% chance of showers/storms.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers with a morning low of 57 & a high of 77. 50% chance of showers/storms.

SATURDAY: Showers early with a morning low of 55 & a high of 71. 40% chance of AM showers/storms.

