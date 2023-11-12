Advertise
13 Cares For Health
At least one killed in crash near Golf Links, Kolb in Tucson

By 13 News Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 5:11 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - At least one person was killed in an accident near Golf Links and Kolb in Tucson on Saturday, Nov. 11.

The Tucson Police Department said the single-vehicle crash happened around 10:30 a.m.

The name and age of the victim have not been released as the investigation is ongoing.

This was the second fatal crash in Tucson in a matter of hours. At least one person died in a two-vehicle accident near Campbell and Irvington.

