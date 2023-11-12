Sunday Spotlight: One-On-One with Tucson Mayor Regina Romero

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - In her first interview since her Election Day win, Mayor Regina Romero says she’s ready to continue and improve several programs she started in her first term. They range from climate change to helping the homeless.

The Independent candidate in the Mayor’s race, Ed Ackerley, says he’s willing to work with Mayor Romero or anyone who wants to improve Tucson.

“I’m mayor for everyone, I’m Tucson’s mayor,” says Romero. “I have no problem working with anyone who wants to help,” she says.

The Mayor is also weighing-in on Proposition 413. This spikes pay for Tucson’s Mayor to $120,000, and for Coucil members to around $96,000. Mayor Romero hopes this will make the positions more enticing for people who want to see Tucson improve.

“We all put anywhere from 50 to 70-hour work weeks,” says says. “Tucson is the 33rd largest city in this country. This is not the old tiny pueblo where you know we could have part time council members, so we have to pay our colleagues on the council and the mayor a livable wage.”

